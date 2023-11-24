Their Half-Brother Stole $3,000 From Their Father With Alzheimer’s, So They Made Him Lose $125,000
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy sounds like the lowest of the low…
To quote the gym teacher in the classic 1980s film Just One of the Guys, a human GUTTERBALL.
And you’re gonna see exactly what I mean after you read this story from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page.
Check out what they had to say.
Had my half-brother removed from the will after he stole money from our father with Alzheimer’s.
“Shortly after my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, my formally estranged half-brother quit his job and moved in to help take care of my dad. Though there really wasn’t enough money, it was agreed to pay him around $300 a week to make up for his missing income.
The half-brother had a plan…
During this time, my half brother abruptly acquired durable power of attorney and usurped medical and financial (my mother and father had separate financial lives) decisions.
Several documents relating to my dads pension (which were now my half brothers responsibility) were not turned in on time resulting in my dad missing out on a one time payout of $8,000 and lowering his pension payout by $300/mo.
And it was scandalous!
My half brother them cleaned out my dads remaining savings (about $3,000, not discover until about a month later). 6 days later, our father hung himself in the basement.
My dad left all of his insurance money, and belongings to my mother. Us children were left with only sentimental items. My half brother was visibly upset and shaking when the will was read. He acknowledged that my mother was receiving “everything” and left.
Then they made a discovery.
About a month later we discovered the missing money. Though he broke no laws because he had power of attorney, we insisted he pay it back, even offered to let him make payments over a two year period. He refused and we have been no contact for two years now.
So they decided to teach this total JERK a lesson that they’ll never forget.
Ouch!
Little did he know that he was in my mom’s (his stepmother’s) will. He would receive half of what is currently a $250,000 estate. I suggested to my mother that she remove him from the will. She did and I am now the sole beneficiary.
He stole $3,000 now only to lose out on $125,000 later.”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person shared what their lawyer told them to do.
Another individual wants to see how this guy will react once he realizes he’s screwed.
Another Reddit user made a good point.
This individual can relate to this story.
This guy DEFINITELY got what was coming to him.
Nice work!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, alzheimer’s, business, family, finance, inheritance, money, reddit, revenge, top, white text