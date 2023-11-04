‘There’s a Coach purse right there.’ A Woman Found A Bag Full Of Brand-Name Products In A Dumpster Outside A TJ Maxx Store
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about hitting the JACKPOT!
A TikTokker named Ella posted a video and showed viewers the big score she uncovered while dumpster diving outside of a TJ Maxx store.
The caption to her video reads, “Wait until you see what I found in this dumpster” and she was most definitely not playing around.
Ella said, “So I’m dumpster diving at TJ Maxx, and I ripped open this bag, and it is so full. There’s a Coach purse right there. There’s a ton of stuff.”
She showed viewers her haul from the dumpster, which included boxer briefs from Calvin Klein, a Coach purse with a $275 price tag on it, shampoo, conditioner, candles, and even more goodies.
Wow! That’s a legit score!
Take a look at the video.
@glamourddive
Wait until you see what i found in this dumpster.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #insane #coach #glamourddive
Ella received from blowback to her video so she posted a follow-up to talk to viewers about how this was most definitely NOT staged and she really found all these items in the trash.
Check out what she had to say.
@glamourddive
Replying to @Miss T Another insane SCORE while dumpster diving.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #tjmaxx #insane #glamourddive
Here’s what folks had to say.
Well, it looks like someone scored!
But it doesn’t seem like everyone is buying this story…