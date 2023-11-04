November 4, 2023 at 5:38 am

‘There’s a Coach purse right there.’ A Woman Found A Bag Full Of Brand-Name Products In A Dumpster Outside A TJ Maxx Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Talk about hitting the JACKPOT!

A TikTokker named Ella posted a video and showed viewers the big score she uncovered while dumpster diving outside of a TJ Maxx store.

The caption to her video reads, “Wait until you see what I found in this dumpster” and she was most definitely not playing around.

Ella said, “So I’m dumpster diving at TJ Maxx, and I ripped open this bag, and it is so full. There’s a Coach purse right there. There’s a ton of stuff.”

She showed viewers her haul from the dumpster, which included boxer briefs from Calvin Klein, a Coach purse with a $275 price tag on it, shampoo, conditioner, candles, and even more goodies.

Wow! That’s a legit score!

Take a look at the video.

@glamourddive

Wait until you see what i found in this dumpster.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #insane #coach #glamourddive

♬ Glamorous – Fergie

Ella received from blowback to her video so she posted a follow-up to talk to viewers about how this was most definitely NOT staged and she really found all these items in the trash.

Check out what she had to say.

@glamourddive

Replying to @Miss T Another insane SCORE while dumpster diving.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #tjmaxx #insane #glamourddive

♬ Glamorous – Fergie

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person wasn’t buying that this really happened.

Another individual said she’s going to use this excuse in the future.

And one TikTokker said she might have actually ripped someone off…

Well, it looks like someone scored!

But it doesn’t seem like everyone is buying this story…

