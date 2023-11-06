They Got Revenge On Folks Who Should’ve Kept Their Mouths Shut About A Parking Space By Getting Them Arrested And Evicted
The story you’re about to read from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page really divided people.
Some thought it was justified and some definitely did not.
So I guess you’ll have to be the judge after you read it.
The person who wrote it said it all went down at his family’s condo in Vermont.
Yell at us for parking in a “Reserved” space? Get arrested and evicted.
“Last winter, around January, me, my family, and close friends were staying at our condo in Vermont for New Years to celebrate, ski, etc..
My dad owns the 8 unit complex our condo is in, and all but one had people up for the holidays. There’s a decent amount of area for parking, but when there’s a lot of people all there at once, it can get tight.
So one night after returning from the mountain, we parked in the spot closest to the stairs to unload everything easier. Our parking lot isn’t one with actual spots or anything because its just gravel and dirt, so it’s really just eyed out and first come, first serve.
And then they got a note on their car…
A few hours later, my brother went to the car to get something from the car where there was a cardboard sign left on the car. The sign read “RESERVED parking for Unit 8. Hadicapped!!” on both sides. And yes they forget the “N” in handicapped on both sides as well.
Like I said, there’s no specific spots for anyone. Unit 8 was one of the smaller units on the ground level, about half the size of the rest. The couple that RENTED there was “sketchy” to say the least. They had to be in their mid-twenties, but we never saw them much, and didn’t know too much about them. Lets just call them Rick and Tara.
This Rick character decided to escalate the situation.
Another 20 minutes later and I go down to the car to get some forgotten gloves. As I unlock the car, the lights alert them someone’s at the car, and through the window Rick starts yelling at me telling me I have to move the car by the morning or they’d have it towed. At this point, I can also realize that Rick is off of something, so I subsequently ignore him, grab my things, and head back up.
I get into the condo and explain to my dad the experience I just had with Rick. At this point he’d had enough and decided he was gonna go down there himself to handle things himself. So he goes down there to talk to him. My dad was really the only person that had met them before, but it was briefly during the leasing of their unit.
He knocks on the door and it’s about 30 seconds until Rick angrily answers the door. He crankily asks “What do you want?” and my dad politely explains that no spots are reserved and that it is first come, first serve. Rick instantly starts freaking out, saying that it’s a handicapped spot and that they’re gonna call the landlord.
But they probably should have been cautious about who they were mouthing off to…and what they had in their condo.
They had little experience with my dad when they leased the place about a year before, and in that time he was diagnosed with cancer and lost a lot of weight. With that, his appearance changed drastically. Rick didn’t realize he was speaking to the landlord and kept his rant going.
As my dad was going to lay it out for him, he noticed on a table in the living area that there was a pipe of sorts. Paired with the behavior and appearance of Rick at the time, my dad concluded it was a pipe of sorts for drugs. He back peddaled out of the conversation and returned back up to our condo.
And then the cavalry came sweeping in!
When he got back in, he called the cops explaining the situation and what he saw. Thirty minutes later, cops pull up and start talking to Rick. Going off what my dad told them about the pipe, one of the cops noticed it, but this time out in the open with a bag next to it. At that point it was revealed that they were smoking Crack and they were both arrested.
Along with that, my dad also evicted them from the property for violating terms (obviously). We ended up renovating the whole place afterwards because who knows how long they’d been smoking that inside. The upside is that the cardboard sign still hangs in the living room and gives us a laugh each time we pass.”
