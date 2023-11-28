‘They left me outside for 3 hrs yesterday.’ Chick-fil-A Worker Refuses To Buy A Uniform Jacket And Freezes While Working Outside
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve kind of always felt sorry for the Chick-fil-A workers I’ve seen standing outside taking orders in the heat of the summer or the middle of the winter.
They’re either sweating profusely or shivering while talking to customers depending on the season, and you can’t help but think they’d rather be inside working a register.
But wait, things get worse for them!
A TikTokker named DJ posted a video on TikTok and let viewers know that Chick-fil-A employees actually have to pay for the company jackets they have out of their own pockets.
DJ’s video shows him outside shivering in the cold with a tablet in his hands as he waits to take orders from customers.
And it’s all because he refuses to buy a company jacket with his own money.
The text overlay to his video reads, “Me freezing my ahh off outside at work bc I refused to spend $60 for a uniform work jacket.”
The caption to DJ’s video reads, “They left me outside for 3hrs yesterday…”
I have a feeling either side won’t be budging anytime soon…
Check out the video.
@coolkid._3
They left me outside for 3hrs yesterday… ts was trifling 🙄
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
This person who used to work at Chick-fil-A quit…but they still have the jacket!
Another viewer does not recommend working there…
And this person said what we’re all thinking!
Come on, Chick-fil-A!
Jeez, the least they could do is buy their employees jackets or at least have some spare ones lying around.
Seems kinda greedy to me…