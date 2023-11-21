‘Things that I need to get done before this baby comes.’ She Held A Nesting Party Instead Of A Baby Shower To Celebrate Her Pregnancy
Forget about baby showers!
Nesting parties are where it’s at, baby!
A woman named Nia posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers that she’s 37 weeks pregnant with her third child and that she decided to have a nesting party instead of a baby shower.
Nesting parties are basically a woman’s family members and friends getting together to help her prepare for life with a newborn after she gives birth.
Nia explained that she doesn’t like baby showers and she definitely doesn’t like being the center of attention.
So she decided that she’d have a nesting party with some family members and close friends.
Nia and her party guests were going to clean her house and some people were set to bring over frozen meals that she could cook after she got home from the hospital with the baby.
She said, “I think it will go great. I think it will help me a lot to feel ready for this baby. And I’m really grateful for my friends and family that are gonna do this with me.”
Here’s what she had to say.
What a cool idea!
I have a feeling this is gonna catch on…
