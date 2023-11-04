‘This is a mistake you make once.’ A Texas Woman Accidentally Drove Into Mexico Trying To Go To Home Depot
by Matthew Gilligan
Wrong turn!
A woman named Trinity shared a video and talked to viewers about what happened when she wasn’t paying close attention while driving to a Home Depot.
Trinity was driving to a Home Depot store in El Paso, Texas when she accidentally drove into Mexico.
Doh!
She said, “Mind you, at this point, I’m already way too close to the sign to put two and two together, and I realize I am now exiting America and heading to Mexico.”
Trinity said, “I wanna stay in America, I don’t want to leave America, alright? I love Team USA.”
She ended up at a border patrol station but quickly found out that the worker there only spoke Spanish so she had to use Google Translate to tell him that she drove into Mexico by accident.
Trinity then couldn’t find her vehicle registration but she did have a passport and a driver’s license so the border guard told her to let the next agent know that she drove into ol’ Mexico by mistake.
Trinity was nervous as she approached the border but the agent told her it was all good and told her how to handle the situation if this were to happen again.
She said, “Whole time in my head, one thing’s for sure, two things for sure, this is never happening again. This is a mistake you make once. Once.”
And no, she never made it to Home Depot that day…
Check out her video.
@thetrinityjackson
A mistake you only make once for sure
Trinity posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she wasn’t scared to be in Mexico and that she’d actually been across the border earlier that day with her mom.
But she was a little bit nervous because when she drove across, she had her dogs in the car with her.
@thetrinityjackson
Replying to @LlamaYess two trips across the border in one day
And here’s how people reacted.
Keep your eyes on the road, folks!
You never know where a wrong turn might take you…