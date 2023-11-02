‘You have to press a button and wait for someone to show up.’ This Woman Was Not Happy About All the Items Locked Up at Target
Shoplifting has seemingly taken the nation by storm lately and it’s resulted in a lot of stores locking up their goods.
A woman named Lauren posted a video and showed viewers how far the employees at her local Target have gone to lock up merchandise from customers.
Entire aisles of merchandise can be seen locked up in her video and Lauren asked in the caption, “Have y’all been to @target lately? Are the vibes ruined?”
She also wrote, “In an effort to combat theft they’ve added locked cabinets to aisles and increased self check out? If you need something from one of the locked aisles you have to press a button and wait for someone to show up.”
@laurenmonetoHave y’all been to @target lately? Are the vibes ruined? Spoke with an employee and their plans are to roll this new look out across the nation. Is your Target changed already? In an effort to combat theft they’ve added locked cabinets to aisles and increased self check out? If you need something from one of the locked aisles you have to press a button and wait for someone to show up. Gone are the days where I’m reading the back of every product. Drop your comments down below. I’ve been debating this with everyone all weekend 🤣♬ original sound – Lauren Monet
