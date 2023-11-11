‘We love you. Please come back.’ Whataburger Employees Post Video To Customer’s Story After She Left Her Phone
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been there. Gone out and left our cell behind.
Nightmare!
But the last thing you’d expect is a video message on your social media story, asking your friends to tell you to come get your phone.
It’s almost too funny.
@messyymadie posted on TikTok: “I left my phone at Whataburger and they posted on my story.”
In the clip, the burger joint staff, all in orange uniforms, make a rather special video for the girl who lost her phone.
The staff all participated in the clip they posted on the girl’s story.
“You left your phone.” the employees all chanted, laughing into the camera.
A male employee, who led the pack, added: “You left your phone… Come and get it. tell your friend that you left your phone at Whataburger . We got it for you… If you love your friend right now, please tell her.”
A female worker joked the person only had a limited time to collect it, but the guy responded: “Don’t listen to her, we love you – please come back.”
Here’s the full clip:
