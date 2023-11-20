‘The register didn’t give me a receipt.’ Woman Couldn’t Leave Walmart For 20 Minutes Because She Couldn’t Show A Receipt. Now She’s Speaking Out.
by Laura Lynott
This young woman is furious, saying a Walmart staff member stopped her from leaving a store for 20 minutes because she didn’t have a receipt!
@tateandmary told her followers on TikTok how she’d been shopping and paid at self service but the till didn’t issue a receipt.
When she went to the exit, she encountered a staff member telling her she needed a receipt or could NOT leave the store!
She said: “I was just at Walmart and you know, they have someone standing by the door to check receipts and stuff right? Normally they don’t even ask you, like you can just leave and they’re not worried about it. But this time, I was standing at the self checkout, so close to the guy who checks receipts – he’s watching me, right there.”
She continued: “There’s a lady there. Also assuming. And I pay for everything. Everything’s bagged, put in the cart. I’m walking past them and they’re like, ‘Ma’am, I need to see your receipt.'”
Ouch, I bet anyone who goes shopping at all, which is everyone can feel this sting this woman felt right there!
She continued: “Well, the register didn’t give me a receipt when I paid and so I said, ‘I didn’t get a receipt. I was waiting on one. But when none came out, I just left.’ And she goes, ‘No, you can’t leave the store without a receipt.'”
Say what?! Now, this woman has had enough. And that’s understandable.
She continued: “I said, ‘Okay, can you get me a receipt?’ And she said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, you can’t just keep me in the store. You just watched me pay for all my stuff.’ And she goes, ‘Why are you being so difficult?’ Excuse me. You just watch me pay for all of my groceries. And now you won’t let me leave the store because you think that I didn’t pay for them.”
Ouch. Not cool at all!
You pay, you leave!
Simple.
She added: “I was stopped there at Walmart for 20 minutes, with them not letting me leave because I didn’t have a receipt. But their machine didn’t print one out for me. And they watched me pay for it. It was ridiculous. I’m literally, I’m not going back there. I don’t care how cheap it is.”
Watch the full clip here:
@tateandmary
Cheap service —> Cheap Service . #walmart #tateandmary #falseimprisonment #walmartstories #wife #mom #greatvalue #monday #mondaysbelike #foryou #fyp
Here’s what people thought of this clip:
Eek, this is quite the issue!
Silent protest, what’s not to love!
This is a good point!
Yeah, I don’t think Walmart will keep this policy going.
It’s so wildly unpopular, I’m surprised it’s still going on.