‘We’re already living paycheck to paycheck with just the two of us.’ Couple Says They Gave Up On Having Kids Because Of Finances And The “Silent Depression”
Well, this is a very relatable post for many out there, and it speaks to the world we live in and how hard it is to get ahead.
The young person said they have just realised that despite wanting to have kids, the couple just can’t see a way forward to having any due to what they’re labelling a “depression” in America, making life unaffordable for many people.
They said: “I’ve seen a lot of videos of people talking about stuff that they had to do to cut due to the cost of living and inflation, the depression. We’re living in depression. So I just wanted to chime in because I couldn’t talk about how I only thrifted new clothes now or we’re only going to Aldi for our grocery shopping.”
They continued, “But I think the biggest thing we gave up on is the idea of having kids. I’m 30 my partner is 29. We’re getting married at the end of the month legally and yeah, obviously the next question from our families is like ‘When are we get to see kids?’
They continued: “And we always go, you’re not. It’s too ******* expensive. We both work. So preschool or childcare alone, way over budget. We’re already living paycheck to paycheck with just the two of us, including a small child who’s going to continually grow out of all their clothes and shoes and needs to be fed all the time and needs like stimulation toys, diapers. Just not happening.”
They added: “And by the time the economy gets even a little bit better, it’s gonna be too late. I’m gonna be like, 45, 50. I’m not gonna have the energy for kids. At that point. I hope I’m traveling.”
Here’s the full clip:
It made me super sad for awhile because i really think we’d be great parents, but ive just accepted it now as things got worse #nonbinary
