Woman Finds An Amazing Handmade Gift At A Thrift Store And Wants Social Media To Help Her Find The Owner
by Laura Lynott
This young woman went thrift shopping only to find a board game made by a couple that traces their life memories – and it was $15!
She wants to get it back to the couple and we do NOT blame her because this handmade gift is in fact PRICELESS.
@viviarmacost wrote on TikTok: “Like, I’m devastated from this #thrifting… #goodwill #ebay #fleamarket.”
Look at how cool this game is! Brachmanopoly! Go you guys, whoever you are.
But we get this girl’s dilemma – this is cool but it’s soooo personal!
She wrote: “Thrifting is fun until you find a handmade gift of someone’s entire life for $15.”
I want to know just how this cool gift wound up in a thrift store! LOVE is the word here.
This board game tells a tale of lives lived, right from elementary school to marriage and beyond.
One, two, three, awww.
Everyone wants someone special to make them such a personal and beautiful gift, really, don’t they!
Lynn and Steve married in 1978. And eventually it looks like one of them went on to make this game or maybe, even the two of them, or their children.
Who knows. There’s so much to find out!
A
Imagine all your personal memories all there on a board game!
Even the moment you walked down the aisle.
But with all those gorgeous memories, that handmade gift should be safely tucked at home with this amazing couple or with their loved ones!
I really hope this young woman finds who it should be with…
Watch the full clip here:
@viviarmacost
Iike im devestated from this #thrifting #thrifted #thrift #thriftingfinds #goodwill #ebay #fleamarket
Here’s what people thought of the love story game that wound up in a thrift store:
The internet is invested in this story!
There needs to be a place to cherish such items if the owners have passed.
Aw no. Some people say they spotted an obituary.
But! Love like this, it never really dies.
So does user4088414914915 have the inside scoop? Or is there more to learn?
Don’t lose hope everybody!
