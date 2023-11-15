Woman Lets Her House Go Downhill After Her Boyfriend Said They Do Equal Amounts Of Cleaning
by Matthew Gilligan
Come on, guys!
Get your acts together!
I’m specifically addressing men who are pretty disgusting and don’t know how to clean up after themselves…you see it all the time!
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit shared her own personal story.
Oh so you do pick up after yourself and I am just exaggerating? let’s give every man for himself a try then.
“Years ago when I just moved in with my then BF (now fiancée), he was terrible at picking up after himself. He was a self admitted mama’s boy and went directly from his parents’ house to our shared home.
She was OVER IT.
Barely 3 weeks in I was fed up, so when I told him that I was tired of picking up after him and acting as his maid he hit me with: that’s not true, we both clean up equally.
After a bit of back and forth he said: well if you don’t believe me then let’s split the house, you take care of your half and I take care of mine. I took that literally.
Whatever you say, pal…
Got painter’s tape, divided every single room in half (including the kitchen counter, the inside of the fridge, the bathroom counter…). Also he was cocky and suggested 2 months, I shortened it to one.
And this guy definitely had a new outlook about cleanliness and pulling his weight.
Not even a week in his half looked like a pigsty and he had no more food (because I stopped grocery shopping and cooking for him), the only exception I made was cleaning the toilet and shower because I was not about to use a filthy bathroom to make a point.
He bought me flowers and chocolate, apologized for his behaviour and started learning how to be an adult. We are 8 years into this relationship and he is an amazing man, we are about to get married.”
Now it’s time to see what folks had to say about this.
Some guys just gotta learn the hard way.
This fella won’t be making any messes anytime soon!
