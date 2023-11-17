Woman Says She Doesn’t Want Her Baby’s First Words To Be “Dada” And The Internet Is Divided
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…this is the kind of story that will get a lot of folks talking.
A woman named Claire posted a video on TikTok showing her twin babies watching a video on YouTube about “first words for babies.”
The woman in the video started to teach the little ones how to say “Dada” and Claire grabbed the remote and muted her television quickly.
The caption to Claire’s video reads, “Nope, not risking it.”
Two of the hashtags on her video say #mamafirst and #girlmom, insinuating that Claire definitely does not want her twins to learn the word “Dada” before they learn “Mama.”
Take a look at the video.
@clairespring_
nope not risking it #mamafirst #identicaltwins #babygirls #monoditwins #msrachel #babies #girlmom
Here’s what folks had to say.
This viewer was not impressed with this video.
Another person said this is all about having a sense of humor.
And this TikTok user made an excellent point.
That’s the kind of video that will get people talking.
No doubt about that!