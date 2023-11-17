November 17, 2023 at 4:41 am

Woman Says She Doesn’t Want Her Baby’s First Words To Be “Dada” And The Internet Is Divided

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

Uh oh…this is the kind of story that will get a lot of folks talking.

A woman named Claire posted a video on TikTok showing her twin babies watching a video on YouTube about “first words for babies.”

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

The woman in the video started to teach the little ones how to say “Dada” and Claire grabbed the remote and muted her television quickly.

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

The caption to Claire’s video reads, “Nope, not risking it.”

Two of the hashtags on her video say #mamafirst and #girlmom, insinuating that Claire definitely does not want her twins to learn the word “Dada” before they learn “Mama.”

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

Take a look at the video.

@clairespring_

nope not risking it #mamafirst #identicaltwins #babygirls #monoditwins #msrachel #babies #girlmom

♬ Mama First – Claire_S

Here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer was not impressed with this video.

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

Another person said this is all about having a sense of humor.

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

And this TikTok user made an excellent point.

Source: TikTok/@clairespring_

That’s the kind of video that will get people talking.

No doubt about that!

