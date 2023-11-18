Woman Shares the Lifestyle Her Parents Were Able To Afford In The 1990s On Teacher Salaries – ‘This is where I grew up, on a lake.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhh, the good old days.
When Americans who worked middle-of-the-road jobs with average salaries were able to buy homes and cars, and even go on vacation with some money to spare!
Well, guess what?
Those days are LONG gone.
And a woman named Ally posted a video to remind viewers of just how good folks used to have it.
Ally filmed her video from a house with a beautiful lake and told viewers, “This is where I grew up, on a lake.”
Ally’s parents were both schoolteachers, so it says a lot about how times have changed that two educators were able to provide their family with this kind of life.
Ally said that she and her fiancée make the same amount of money today as her parents did when she was in high school and that they don’t own a house.
Times are tough, folks!
And it definitely shouldn’t be this way…
Check out what she had to say.
@allyrooker
ah to be 30 years old in 1990 not 2023 🙃 #housingcrisis #capitalism #millenial #boomer #housing #inflation #teachers #teachingontiktok
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Times are tough, indeed…
And these kinds of videos are making all of us depressed!