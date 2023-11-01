November 1, 2023 at 10:24 am

‘You just don’t do it.’ A Wedding Planner Confronted Four Women For Wearing White At A Wedding

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cari.izaguirre

It’s a nice day for a…sing it with me…white wedding!

Actually, it WAS NOT a nice day for a white wedding, according to a wedding planner named Cari who posted a video on TikTok where she called out different guests who dared to wear white to someone else’s wedding.

She said, “You do not wear white to a wedding … You just don’t do it” and she added, “I’m just gonna show you guys what not to wear to a wedding.”

Cari’s video showed four different women who chose to wore white at a wedding she was hired to work.

Cari also had advice for men and said, “You don’t wear a white suit, but if you wear a white button-up with a tie, 100% fine.”

But she pointed out that women should definitely not wear anything that looks like something the bride might be wearing.

She then said to viewers, “So what would you guys do? Would you keep the love and peace or would you say something?”

Cari added, “So, just don’t wear white, cream, light pink. Don’t do it. Just don’t.”

Here’s her video.

@cari.izaguirre

Bitch stole her look😳 #whitedress #notthebride #properetiquette #weddingplanner

♬ original sound – Cari ✨

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One individual was FLOORED by this.

Another TikTok user came up with a good plan…

And this person said this didn’t bother them at all.

Just say NO!

To wearing white at weddings, I mean…

