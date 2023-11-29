‘You’ll find any excuse that’ll allow you to drink at 9am on Tuesday.’ Bartender Reveals What Your Drink Order Says About You
by Laura Lynott
A bartenders has revealed what he believes your drink order says about you and chances are, y’all aren’t gonna be happy with this take!
TikTok barman @kennyg-olddadtikertoker told his followers every drink symbolises something about the person supping it.
And if you’re going to the bar this weekend and you take this guy seriously, you might want to reconsider your order, or laugh at the label you’ve been given!
He said: “What the drinks order at the bar says about you. Amaretto sours – everyone who’s ever loved you was wrong.”
Ouch!
But he is far from finished.
“Dive bar wine. You’re absolutely going to ask to speak to the manager tonight. They’re not going to care.”
I don’t know about you, but this is starting to feel personal!
And the dreaded “car b**bs”? Yeah… no bueno. You’re a mess.
He added: “Midori sours. Would you like that a sippy cup?.”
But there was more.
He continued: “Bloody Mary’s. You’ll find any excuse that’ll allow you to drink at 9am on Tuesday.”
*Puts Bloody Mary away until at least 3pm…
That list goes on and to find out what your drink says about you, apparently – watch the full clip below!
@kennyg_olddadtikertoker
What your drink says about you compilation. #part2 #bartender #divebar #drinks #funny #jokes #laugh #cornerbargso
Here’s what folks thought of their drink label! Agh. I need a drink.
The out take was kinda good…
House tequila you say!
This girl’s wearing that label loud and proud y’all!
I legitimately feel personally attacked.
I also am giggling a lot.
Thanks Kenny!