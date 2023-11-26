November 26, 2023 at 3:51 pm

You’re Using Cake Frosting The Wrong Way. Here’s An Easy Hack To Make It Double Its Volume.

by Matthew Gilligan

You’re doing it all wrong!

No one likes to hear those words thrown at them, but maybe it’s necessary sometimes…

And a woman named Dallas posted a viral TikTok video where she talked about something that is near and dear to all of us: cake frosting.

Dallas put all kinds of folks on blast by saying that she doesn’t think they know what they’re doing when it comes to preparing their frosting.

In the text overlay on the video, Dallas wrote, “Just a reminder that when you ice a cake you’re supposed to whip the frosting first.”

And in the caption, she wrote, “It literally makes double!”

Have YOU been doing it wrong this whole time?

Let’s take a look at the video.

@dallasknows

It literally makes double! #cake #birthday #baking #bakeoff #chocolatecake #recipe #chocolatelover

♬ Bops Goin Brazy – Tyga

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person is not on board with this method.

Another individual said that TikTok is really bumming them out…

And this TikTok user said this ain’t happening in their house.

Have you been doing it wrong the whole time?

I know I have!

