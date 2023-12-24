A Rusty Blade In Her Anthropologie Package Sliced Her Finger Open, But She Still Hasn’t Gotten A Response From Them
by Matthew Gilligan
This story is crazy!
I’ve heard those old urban legends about people getting razor blades in their Halloween candy and stuff like that, but this is a new one!
A woman named Adalyn shared a video on TikTok where she said she found something pretty dangerous in her package from Anthropologie.
She said, “So I opened my package from Anthropologie today and there was this rusty blade inside, which sliced my finger open. I had to go to the doctor and I had to get a tetanus shot.”
Adalyn said she called the store’s customer service department and they told her that she’d get a call back about the incident in a couple of hours.
But no one ever called her back so she tried again and said that she didn’t exactly receive stellar service.
Adalyn said, “I was connected to a man named Darryl in the Augusta call center, who was super rude from the second that he answered the phone. And informed me that no one would be contacting me today; I was misinformed.”
She was then given the number of a woman who is the CEO of the store, but she was unable to get ahold of her.
She said, “No answer, still waiting for a response.”
Adalyn concluded her video by saying, “Check your packages and thank you Anthropologie for the tetanus shot.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@authoradalyngrace
Since I can’t talk to Anthropologie about it, I’m talking to tiktok! Be sure to check your packages before you open them, otherwise you may need a tetanus shot 🤪
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said she needs to get a lawyer.
Another TikTokker had an experience with a candle from the store.
And this person thinks they need to place an insurance claim to get started.
Be careful out there, friends!
You never know what kind of surprise you’re gonna get when you go shopping…
