December 4, 2023 at 7:16 am

Airbnb Guest Discovers They Don’t Have Toilet Paper In Their Place. Host Tells Them To Go To The Supermarket.

by Laura Lynott

Can Airbnb hosts get any cheaper?

Apparently so!

This guest discovered that his place didn’t have any toilet paper. So they contact the host.

But… they’re cheap and decided to ask the guest.

So @thesnobbyartsyblog told his followers how after the snub he decided to take things into his own hands.

“When your Airbnb host provided two toilet papers for a two week stay,” he said.

He continued: “So you ask where can you get some more at and he says ‘the supermarket’.

He added: “So you take some from the lobby instead,” and he shows his little journey from the room to the lobby, ha!

Watch the full clip here:

@thesnobbyartsyblog

this is what I believe people do who dont book with me bc i could NEVER! 😭 #airbnbguestsbehavingbadly #airbnbguest #airbnb #airbnbhost #airbnbbusiness #POV

♬ original sound – TBK

The internet reacted and it’s kind of funny:

Really? When you gotta go, you gotta go!

True that. Lol.

It is still a thing, though…

Come on hosts… do better!

It’s toilet paper! These are basic necessities.

