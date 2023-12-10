Airbnb Hosts Find A Man Hiding Under A Bed When They Were Cleaning A Rental. – ‘Give him a place to stay the night.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You never really know what you’re gonna get out of an Airbnb until you actually show up at the place.
And, judging by this story, that goes for renters as well as owners!
Two men who own an Airbnb rental posted a series of videos and talked about the unexpected surprise they got when they went to clean their unit.
They explained that they noticed a person under one of the beds in their Airbnb rental!
It’s hard to make out what exactly is going on under the bed, but luckily, the fellas posted a few more videos and explained the situation…and it was pretty wild.
Take a look at the first video.
@ricanluis
When i go to clean my Airbnb and get it ready for my next guest & we notice something strange under the bed!!#fyp #viralvideo #creepyhomelessguyunderbed
In the first of the video updates, the men explained what happened in detail: apparently, the man who they found under the bed is homeless and he met up with the man who rented the unit via a dating app.
The man said they did drugs together and there was also some other stuff going on that you need to hear to believe in the video.
They got in touch with the man who rented the unit and he said he “give him a place to stay the night. He was homeless. I told him to leave at 11. I know I should have told you. If he doesn’t leave, call the cops. I was just being a nice person. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
@ricanluis
Part 1 story time. #storytime #fyp #viralvideo #airbnb #reactions #creepyhomelessguyunderbed #part1
The two men decided not to press charges against the man because he didn’t technically break into the unit and nothing was damaged.
They explained, “I didn’t feel the need to harm him any more than he was already harmed.”
They also said they added extra security to their rental.
@ricanluis
Part 2. #storytime #fyp #viralvideo #airbnb #reactions #creepyhomelessguyunderbed
In the third video, they explained that the man hid in the house because he wanted to use the WiFi at the Airbnb and he needed to get online to figure out his next move.
Let’s hope this guy lands on his feet!
@ricanluis
Part 3. Going live now #storytime #fyp #viralvideo #airbnb #reactions #creepyhomelessguyunderbed
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person said they’d call 911 over this.
Another individual was pretty creeped out about what happened.
And one TikTokker said this is why they’ll never stay at an Airbnb again.
Creepy stuff!
Has anything like this ever happened to you before?