Angry Customer Demands An Employee Get Fired, So Boss Sends A Hilarious Termination Email That Made The Customer Beg To Hire Back The Employee
by Matthew Gilligan
The person who wrote it said that this happened at their place of business.
Sometimes you just do what the customer wants!
“One of my employees accidentally sent out the wrong item on an internet sale. The person was more than just upset.
The customer was so fired up that they wanted to see someone pay the price.
We offered return at our expense and will ship the correct item asap and original shipping would be refunded. But noooooo that wasn’t good enough for this person. Told me I should fire “Steve” for this. Steve (not his real name) had made a simple mistake and things happen because we were in the busy time of the year.
Now this was 2 weeks before Christmas and I finally replied to this angry customer.
So they decided to have a little bit of fun with them.
“Dear (customer). Thank you. I appreciate your insistence that action be taken in this case.
I had been building a case to remove Steve from the company for some time and this helps me seal the deal. You aren’t the first person to tell me this. Thanks to your complaint I have give to Steve his walking papers! He was very upset.
This email was pure gold!
He even cried a little bit and asked after 4 years how I could be so heartless to fire him 2 weeks before Christmas and that he was the only source of income for his family with 2 kids and disabled wife. I simply told him he kissed off the wrong customer.
Sorry Steve but Santa won’t be visiting your kids this year. Oh and Steve sorry but you no longer qualify for your year end bonus.”
I thanked the customer because his complaint was gonna save the company a lot of money and as a reward I was making his $8.00 purchase totally free.
The customer was horrified about what they (supposedly) caused.
Customer sent back a very long email where he profusely apologized over and over to the point they must have been crying at the computer while typing it out.
They were shocked and stunned I would fire someone just before Christmas and had this attitude that it was a good thing.
They literally begged me to hire him back!
And they both got a big kick out of it!
Well Steve and I had a good laugh reading what this angry customer wrote. I saved the letter and over the next 2 years sent it out twice more.
Steve was not only a good employee who was honest and caring I also considered him a friend. Give the people what they want and suddenly they realize they are the monster they despise the most.”
