The Parents She Was Babysitting Were Over 3 Hours Late, So Babysitter Calls The Cops
by Matthew Gilligan
Some folks can just be so irresponsible, ya know?
And when those folks leave a babysitter hanging, what are they supposed to do?
Well, this babysitter called the cops and now she wants to know if she was wrong.
Check out her story below.
AITA for calling the police when the parents I babysit for were late?
“I (16f) sometimes babysit on weekends.
My mom’s coworker needed a babysitter, and she gave him my number.
I agreed to babysit 3 kids from 2 pm till 8.30 pm because the parents had some party to get to.
She waited and waited.
It went okay. But the parents didn’t get back at 8.30.
At 9 I tried calling him, but he didn’t pick up. I texted a few times.
At 9.30 I tried calling again. And again at 10. And 10.30.
I tried calling my parents, but my dad was at a work dinner and my mom didn’t pick up.
I tried calling the parents of the kids again, but they still weren’t picking up or responding.
And she finally made a call to the cops.
At 11.30 ish I called the police, because I didn’t know what else to do.
And I was worried something might have happened to the parents too.
They came, and around the same time the parents came back.
The dad screamed at me, and he’s still very upset.
These parents needed a wake-up call.
And I think this worked!
