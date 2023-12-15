Boyfriend Tries To Help Legally Blind Sister-In-Law But Gets Asked To Leave. Was He Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
Things can get pretty complicated when it comes to significant others and your own family members.
Whose side do you take when things get ugly?
That’s what the woman who wrote this story is dealing with and she asked the fine folks on Reddit if she acted like a jerk for not defending her boyfriend when he got into it with her brother.
AITA for not defending my BF when my brother asked him to leave?
“My (28F) boyfriend (27M), Ryan, likes to help others.
He is the type of guy who would give a coworker money for their rent or buy groceries for our neighbor. However, he can take it too far at times. He often tries to help people without asking if they need or want his help.
It was the holiday season…
Every year, my brother (35M), Paul, and his wife (33F), Lily, host a holiday dinner. This year Ryan attended for the first time.
Before we left for their house, I told Ryan that Lily was legally blind and had been her entire life.
She knew what she could and could not do.
I told Ryan to only help Lily if she asked for help.
This guy didn’t know when to quit.
We arrived early so I could help Paul and Lily cook.
While we were cooking, Ryan kept telling Lily things, like “Lily, if you’re looking for the salt, it’s to your right” or “Lily, don’t put that there, it’s too close to the edge.”
Lily and Paul both told him that while his commentary was somewhat helpful, it was completely unnecessary.
Still, Ryan did not stop.
And things got even worse.
However, things became tense when Lily went to go chop vegetables. When she pulled out a knife, Ryan stopped her and asked if he could take over because he didn’t want Lily to “hurt herself.”
Lily said she’d be fine, but Ryan insisted she give him the knife.
Finally, Paul got annoyed and told Ryan to stop.
Ryan did stop, but he kept hovering over Lily while she was chopping.
I asked Ryan to sit down until dinner was ready, but Ryan insisted that he just wanted to help.
Finally, Lily asked him and I to help set the table and greet people arriving. We did, but things were still tense.
She had to tell him yet again…
I did pull Ryan to the side and reminded him again to only help Lily if she asked for it. He agreed, but I could tell that he was still upset.
Everything finally boiled over after dinner.
My nieces (5 & 3) have a game they love to play with their mother. They will hand Lily something, and Lily would have to guess what it is.
Lily would sometimes make a couple of clearly outrageous guesses (like saying an egg is an elephant or a shoe) to make her daughters laugh.
This guy sounds like a real pain in the ***.
After dinner, the eldest handed Lily the salt shaker. When Lily guessed it was a phone, Ryan piped up and said it was a salt shaker.
Lily laughed it off and explained the game to Ryan, but I could see she was annoyed. My niece then handed Lily a coin. When Lily guessed incorrectly, Ryan loudly told Lily it was a coin.
This was apparently the last straw for Paul.
So he got the boot!
Paul demanded that Ryan leave since he clearly couldn’t respect Lily. Ryan insisted that he was trying to be helpful. However, Lily said it was probably best if Ryan and I left.
I quickly gathered up our things and managed to convince Ryan to leave.
Ryan is currently mad at me. He said I should have defended him, especially since I knew he was only being helpful. He also insisted that I should have stood up against Paul’s “overreaction” (Ryan’s words). I’m now wondering if I should have defended Ryan.
AITA?”
It’s time to see how people reacted.
This person said she’s NTA at all.
Another individual thinks they know why this guy acts like this.
This reader agreed wholeheartedly.
Another reader talked about communal narcissism.
And this Reddit user was not having it at all!
I think these two need to get into therapy ASAP.
That’s my two cents!
