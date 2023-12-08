Bride Plans To Only Offer Water At Her Wedding And Guests Think She’s Being Cheap. – ‘The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring.’
by Trisha Leigh
Weddings are one of those strange events where the day is supposedly all about the bride (and groom, to a lesser degree), but guests also arrive with quite a few expectations of their own.
The bride, in this case, is paying for her own wedding (with a little help from her grandmother).
Ok so basically my husband and I are getting married later this year. Each of our sides of the family are fairly big. It will be around 100-150 people total.
My husband and I are paying for this all ourselves, as well as my grandma who said she doesn’t care one way or the other on this issue. She just loves weddings.
They’ve decided that, since they don’t drink anything other than water (except on rare occasions), she thought they could save money but not offering any additional beverage options for her guests.
We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding.
Honestly, this doesn’t have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don’t drink. Nothing against people who do, it’s just not for us and we don’t want to.
On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda so most of the time it’s only water with the occasional juice and milk.
We don’t even drink coffee.
So obviously the food (which is a part my grandma is not paying for) is going to be expensive for that many people.
We are having our wedding catered so everyone will have a good choice of food to choose from but to drink only water will be provided.
We don’t want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just an large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost.
When the guests got wind of the fact there would be no alcohol they thought they ought to at least offer a cash bar, but OP doesn’t want the hassle or expense of hiring a bartender.
Well, when family and friends found out being got angry. Some didn’t really care but some are really upset about it.
Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don’t have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don’t want to bother with alcohol there).
Or we should at least have soda because how can we expect everyone to drink ONLY water?
The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring. That this is not how weddings work. Etc.
I didn’t think this would be a problem! It’s only water. I mean, don’t most people drink water everyday anyway? Should we pay the extra to have soda to make the family happy?
So AITA?
Is Reddit siding with the bride? Let’s find out!
The top comment says dry is fine, but sticking to only water is cheap.
This person agrees, and thinks the bride and groom should put a little more thought into things.
And this commenter is stuck on serving cake without coffee.
It seems the thought it really what counts in this scenario.
Everyone agrees she is not doing a good job considering her guests.
I started out thinking she could do whatever she wanted.
But these comments have really changed my mind!