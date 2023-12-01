‘Bring my stuff back!’ – Women Forget Their Keys In A Party City Store After They Shoplifted
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…I think all of you are going to LOVE this story!
Because no one likes a thief and we all like to see them pay the price once in a while!
A TikTokker named Brandon posted a video that showed what happened when thieves got into some hot water at a Party City store.
The video showed people arguing and a store employee said, “Bring my stuff back!”
More arguing ensued and the alleged shoplifter said, “I need my keys.”
In a comment on the video, Brandon said, “They EACH ran out the front door with several costumes and then realized their keys were inside so they had to do the walk of shame.”
Idiots!
The customers said they only took a few things but the employee insisted they stole more items and the alleged shoplifter is shown bringing more stolen goods back from their car.
The customer told the employee they wanted their keys back but an employee informed the that the cops were coming.
The worker said, “Y’all shouldn’t have been in this store stealing if you didn’t want to ******* lose your keys.”
More arguing ensued and the police finally showed up at the store.
Brandon wrote in his caption “Instant karma for shoplifters.”
Indeed!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
It’s nice to see some thieves get caught once in a while.
Nice work!