‘Bring your canines. I don’t care. I know my rights.’ – Cops Bully Uber Driver To Not Record Them, But They Don’t Know He’s A Lawyer
by Matthew Gilligan
This video is the perfect example of why everyone should study up and know their rights.
A lawyer who works for Uber on the side posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he was pulled over by police.
The video started with the driver telling viewers that he was pulled over because the officers arrested his Uber passenger. One of the cops told him to turn off his camera but he refused.
The cop again told him to stop filming and the driver refused again. The officer then told him to get out of the car and the driver asked if he was being arrested.
The officer called him a “jerk” and the driver told him, “I’m not being a jerk I’m recording in case anything happens.”
The driver then declined to let the officers search his car to which they respond that they’ll be bringing in police dogs.
He then told the cops that he’s a lawyer and tried to show them his bar card.
The driver and the officers continued to go back and forth about the legality of recording the interaction.
He also told the cops that he doesn’t know why he’s being detained or questioned because he never knows where his passengers are going, he just puts their addresses into his app and drops them off at their destinations.
He told the officers that his passenger said he was getting the ride to pick up a paycheck from his boss.
The cops told him that they were going to bring in the dogs to see if he dumped anything in the car and the driver told them that if the passenger dumped anything, that had nothing to do with him.
Take a look at his video.
Know your rights, people!
It’s important!
