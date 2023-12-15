December 15, 2023 at 1:51 pm

Career Coach Warns To Never Trust Your Job To Do Anything They Say They’re Gonna Do

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

A career coach is telling people not to trust their boss, co workers, or the company unless they do one thing!

All promises will be made potentially by a new boss and co workers could easily pretend to be your closest allies.

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

But in reality this is NOT the case at all career coach @trainerterryjones told his followers on TikTok.

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

He said it was a huge mistake to consider “Blindly trusting the people that you work with. Do not trust your manager, the job or the company to do anything that they say they’re gonna do.”

But here’s the important part…

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

Is there anyone left to trust?!

Well, apparently not. Sniff. At least we know now. But we CAN trust if they put it in WRITING!

Lesson learned.

Watch the full clip here:

@trainerterryjones

#stitch with • Rachel Pedersen Don’t In today’s professional world, remember: Trust, but verify. Collaborate, but protect your interests. Your colleagues and managers might mean well, but actions speak louder than words. Always seek written documentation for important agreements. It’s not just about distrust, it’s about being smart and safe in your career. 📝🔒 #WorkSmart #WrittenProof #CareerAdvice #trainerterryjones

♬ original sound – Terry | Certified Career Coach

Here’s what people thought of this tough love advice:

Looks like a lot of folk learned the hard way.

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

More folk learned lessons…

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

And more lessons. Eek.

Source: TikTok/@trainerterryjones

But remember that advice… get it in writing!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter