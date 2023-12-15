Career Coach Warns To Never Trust Your Job To Do Anything They Say They’re Gonna Do
by Laura Lynott
A career coach is telling people not to trust their boss, co workers, or the company unless they do one thing!
All promises will be made potentially by a new boss and co workers could easily pretend to be your closest allies.
But in reality this is NOT the case at all career coach @trainerterryjones told his followers on TikTok.
He said it was a huge mistake to consider “Blindly trusting the people that you work with. Do not trust your manager, the job or the company to do anything that they say they’re gonna do.”
But here’s the important part…
Is there anyone left to trust?!
Well, apparently not. Sniff. At least we know now. But we CAN trust if they put it in WRITING!
Lesson learned.
Watch the full clip here:
@trainerterryjones
#stitch with • Rachel Pedersen Don’t In today’s professional world, remember: Trust, but verify. Collaborate, but protect your interests. Your colleagues and managers might mean well, but actions speak louder than words. Always seek written documentation for important agreements. It’s not just about distrust, it’s about being smart and safe in your career. 📝🔒 #WorkSmart #WrittenProof #CareerAdvice #trainerterryjones
Here’s what people thought of this tough love advice:
Looks like a lot of folk learned the hard way.
More folk learned lessons…
And more lessons. Eek.
But remember that advice… get it in writing!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.