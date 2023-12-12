Company Didn’t Read His Employment Contract, So This IT Worker Got A Ton Of Extra Overtime Pay. – ‘This bill was for over 1,300 hours worth of pay.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Read the fine print, baby!
Read it and weep!
Ahhhhh, it feels good to say that, doesn’t it?
And the IT worker you’re going to hear about in this story from Reddit really nailed it and they made some nice scratch along the way!
Read on to see what happened.
Did you read my contract?
“This is not my story, but was related by a friend, John. He was an IT contractor for a company.
John ended up getting a new boss.
When he got the gig, they initially dangled the contract-to-employee carrot but never followed through, so after 5 years, he was still a contractor. His contract had provisions for annual increases, overtime, weekend, and holiday rates, on-call, and fixed time off. All was well until he got a new boss, we’ll call him Richard.
And the new boss was a bit much.
Richard set about marking his territory and ******* on everything. He decided that John was going to become the permanent on-call person. He sends an email to that effect, to which John replies, “sure – you have read my contract, right?”
Whatever you say, boss!
Richard fires back a not-nice email explaining that John wasn’t getting out of this – he was on-call immediately and that was that. On-call response time was 30-minutes from notification to being in the office.
This was gonna be a nice payday!
At the end of the month, John submitted his monthly invoice – for 672 hours. 160 hours at regular rate, 80 hours at time and a half, 240 hours at double time, and 192 hours at weekend overtime rate – triple time. Instead of the normal bill of about 190 hours (with overtime, equal to 205 hours pay), this bill was for over 1,300 hours worth of pay, once you multiplied out the overtime.
He ended up getting into trouble, but a happy ending was on the horizon.
The fallout?
Richard fired John, who was the only guy working on a particular project that was 90% complete. John enjoyed his 30 days paid termination vacation.
The CEO called John to find out the status of the big project and found out that nobody was working on it. Richard found a new job, John was rehired with a bump in pay, and he never had to pull on-call again.”
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person stated the obvious.
Another Reddit user talked about their own story from work.
This reader wishes they had a manager who messed up like this.
And one individual said they totally deserved it.
You gotta love it!
Malicious compliance at its finest!
