Company Insists That Tenant Follow Their Schedule To Show Their Apartment, So They Get Satisfying Revenge And Waste Their Time
by Trisha Leigh
Being a renter comes with a set of problems that are totally separate than the ones that come with home ownership – but both can be more trouble than they’re worth sometimes.
OP has been renting from the same company for awhile, and has not been happy with their management.
I’m renting an apartment from a company, who’s renting agents are somehow all unprofessional, late, and kinda slow.
Had a plethora of issues with them throughout 10 months, but that’s a story for another time
When she told them she was moving out, they directed their real estate agents to try to lease the apartment to someone else. Since OP didn’t trust them, she insisted on being home for the showings to protect her cat.
As I’ve told my landlord I’ll be moving out, they instructed their agents to find a new tenant for the apartment.
The way it worked, the agent would email me with a proposed date and time, and I would confirm that I’ll be in at that time (I’ve got a cat so I insisted on being present during the viewings).
They did not have keys, so when one of the agents insisted on a showing when OP would be at work, citing legal rights, OP said whatever.
The agents never had keys – I think that’s because the landlord’s office is at the other end of the city, and they can’t be bothered to drive an extra hour each time there’s a viewing to pick the keys up, and then drop them off, so they relied on me to let them in each time
Apart from a couple of unannounced show-ups, followed by passive-aggressive emails about the messy property, all was well until a week ago.
The agent emails me saying they’ve got a viewing on the 13th. I respond saying I’ve got work that day, and won’t be able to do 13th. She simply replies “if you won’t be able to accommodate this request, I’ll ask the landlord for a 24-hour notice of entry, which is legally enforceable”. Ok, do that
When they couldn’t get in, they blustered about legal trouble, but OP wasn’t bothered.
The day comes, I get a call. “We’re downstairs”.
“Congratulations, but I’m not home, I hope you brought keys this time.”
Man I wish I could see her face then. We went back and forth a bit, she tried to threaten me with legal action, to which I just replied that I don’t object to them entering, they’re unable to enter through their own negligence, and I have nothing to do with it
Naturally got an email from the landlord asking me to be “more cooperative” next time, which was promptly ignored.
Short and sweet – I bet Reddit is all in!
They say OP is not required to be cooperative.
People on Reddit usually aren’t sympathetic to landlords.
They say all realtors are idiots.
This phrase comes in handy a lot.
It seems like OP has this down.
I love how calm they are through the whole thing.
And of course, how they love their cat.
