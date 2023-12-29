Concerned Dad Finds The Family Dinner Was Undercooked So He Throws It Out. Now His Wife Is Taking It Personally.
by Trisha Leigh
There are literally thousands of videos and blog posts floating around the internet these days that center around the division of labor at home.
People who don’t lift a finger and want to criticize how things get done? They’re pretty easy targets.
OP and his wife both work, but only one of them “works” at home.
I (34m) have a wife (32f) and we have two children 4f and 7m. I work as a manager at a care home and my wife owns a bakery with her mum.
My wife cooks all the time because she is much better at cooking than I am, I cook sometimes.
She is the one who takes care of the house, kids, and chores.
He came home one night and thought she was out of her mind to feed their children what she had cooked.
Yesterday when I came back from work dinner was ready so I plated it up for everyone while my wife was washing her hands (my kids like their food cut up).
I was cutting their chickens into pieces and it looked a bit pink I told my wife to look at it and she said “it’s a little pink but it’s fine”.
I told her I’m not letting them eat this if it’s pink, she told me to stop being a baby and it won’t kill them.
I kept telling her it’s pink in the middle they shouldn’t eat that they can get food poisoning and that’s it’s dangerous for them.
Now he doesn’t understand why he’s mad and wouldn’t eat his replacement!
She told me “if you don’t want them eating it then you can cook their dinner”.
I made them cheese and ham toasties, also made her one but she didn’t eat it. She told me she isn’t talking to me if I think her cooking is horrible.
I don’t think it’s horrible I just didn’t want our kids eating that. I told her to stop thinking she was right.
So AITA?
Reddit…I have a feeling they’re going to have a lot to say on this one.
The top comment says he couldn’t have gone about it a different way.
But this person thinks taking food poisoning seriously is a good thing.
They generally don’t like the way he spoke to her.
Lots of people were wondering whether or not they own a meat thermometer.
Some commenters were stuck on the balance of work at home.
This guy sounds like a jerk.
The chicken commentary definitely doesn’t change my mind.
