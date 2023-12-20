Dental Hygienist Explains That Dental Insurance Is Basically Just A Coupon. – ‘There’s a percentage attached to that procedure.’
by Chris Allen
It’s a lesson in market insurance and linguistics! Yay!
Do insurance companies make everything as difficult as possible on purpose?
Kind of like the IRS with taxes. The less people understand, the better for those institutions.
One TikTok user has some first-hand knowledge he’d like to impart, and help simplify the situation.
He goes on to explain that dental and medical insurance are different.
Dental does in fact work like a coupon. It’s as easy as that, folks.
He provides a handy dandy real-world example to help illustrate.
“So for every procedure we do, a filling, a crown, a root canal, extraction, there’s a percentage attached to that procedure by the insurance company. They say we’re gonna cover 80% of this, we’re gonna cover 50% of this, we’re gonna cover 100% of this. So when you come in, you basically hand me a coupon for 80% off a root canal, 100% off a cleaning, 50% off a crown. And that’s the way it works.”
Really we need more professionals out there breaking down common day-to-day annoyances.
It’s pretty great to have medical professionals opening the lid for a peek inside to a lot of these situations that leave us baffled.
Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they’re off-magenta v-neck scrubs.
