Do Mexican Restaurants Reuse Their Chips? Person Asks The Question And Somebody Says Yes
by Matthew Gilligan
Mexican food lovers…this one’s for you.
And if you’re like me and you love to dine in places like this, a certain thought has probably crossed your mind before…
A woman named Lexi posted a video on TikTok that showed her eating chips and salsa and she asked viewers an important question: “Do y’all think they reuse chips at Mexican restaurants?”
Lexi said, “Like when they give you this big *** bowl, they know everybody not going to eat it all. There’s probably like, a big ol’ bowl in the back there, and they pour it right back in, pour in the leftovers, and then serve it to us all again. People hands, sweat all over it. Nasty.”
Despite her concerns, Lexi continued to chow down on chips and salsa in her video.
But still…it’s something to think about…
Check out her video.
@lexmarieart
Mi tortillas es su tortillas 🫶🏽
Now check out what people had to say.
This person was not happy about the potential of this being true.
Another TikTokker had a hard time comprehending this…
And this viewer confirmed our worst fears…
This was something I didn’t need to think about today.
I love Mexican food!
