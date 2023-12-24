December 24, 2023 at 9:51 am

Dollar Tree Store Had A Hiring Day And the Only Job Someone Signed Up For Was CEO

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

Hey, why not aim high, right?

That’s what happened when a Dollar Tree store hosted a National Hiring Day and one job seeker decided to sign up for the top job.

This video showed what happened when one ambitious man decided to throw his hat in the ring…

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

The woman who posted the video said, “This dude Johnathan S., right? He is a trip. You know what he said, the position he’s applying for? Dude said CEO.”

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

That’s right!

Jonathan decided that he’s going all the way to the top!

The only problem is that he didn’t include any contact information…whoops.

Better luck next time!

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

Check out the video.

@iamprimaanastasia

#fyp #viral #dollartree 🤣😂🤣

♬ original sound – Prima Anastasia

Let’s see how people reacted.

One person was impressed!

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

Another individual said this fella has goals.

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

And one TikTok user sounds like they think this guy might just pull it off.

Source: TikTok/@iamprimaanastasia

Good luck to this guy!

We have our fingers crossed!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter