Dollar Tree Store Had A Hiring Day And the Only Job Someone Signed Up For Was CEO
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, why not aim high, right?
That’s what happened when a Dollar Tree store hosted a National Hiring Day and one job seeker decided to sign up for the top job.
This video showed what happened when one ambitious man decided to throw his hat in the ring…
The woman who posted the video said, “This dude Johnathan S., right? He is a trip. You know what he said, the position he’s applying for? Dude said CEO.”
That’s right!
Jonathan decided that he’s going all the way to the top!
The only problem is that he didn’t include any contact information…whoops.
Better luck next time!
Check out the video.
Good luck to this guy!
We have our fingers crossed!