DoorDasher Got Hit by a Car While Delivering On His Bike And Still Completed His Delivery
by Matthew Gilligan
You gotta be a crazy person to ride a bike in a big city!
That’s just my opinion, but I think a lot of folks out there would probably agree with me.
And you’re about to see an example of what I’m talking about.
A Washington, D.C. bike delivery worker named Josh posted two videos on TikTok and showed what happened when a delivery he was making to a customer from Chick-fil-A went sideways.
The video shows Josh riding his bike when a white SUV pulled out of a parking space, clipped him, and sent him sprawling into the street.
Josh was able to save the customer’s food, but the drinks were not so lucky…
The man driving the car apologized to Josh and offered to send him $500 on CashApp because of the accident.
Josh said that was way too high and that he didn’t need any money.
The man persisted and Josh finally accepted $250 from the man, who introduced himself and shook Josh’s hand.
And if you thought, this story couldn’t get any more wholesome, wait until you see the second video…
Take a look at his video.
@bikingdc
Well im sure a lot of people have been waiting for this day 😅 shout out to the driver though 🤝 Like and comment for part 2 #ubereats #doordash #fyp #fail #bike #bicycle #crash
Josh’s second video showed him calling the customer and telling him about what happened and that he’d have to replace his drinks that were ruined.
Josh returned to Chick-fil-A after he delivered the man his food and later returned with fresh drinks.
The customer, who seems like a great guy, gave Josh a Ziploc bag with First Aid items because of his accident.
Now, that’s nice!
@bikingdc
What would you guys gave done in this situation?? #part2 #ubereats #doordash #uber #wholesome #crash
Here’s how folks responded.
This guy is a trooper!
Hats off to him!
