DoorDasher Got Hit by a Car While Delivering On His Bike And Still Completed His Delivery

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

You gotta be a crazy person to ride a bike in a big city!

That’s just my opinion, but I think a lot of folks out there would probably agree with me.

And you’re about to see an example of what I’m talking about.

A Washington, D.C. bike delivery worker named Josh posted two videos on TikTok and showed what happened when a delivery he was making to a customer from Chick-fil-A went sideways.

The video shows Josh riding his bike when a white SUV pulled out of a parking space, clipped him, and sent him sprawling into the street.

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

Josh was able to save the customer’s food, but the drinks were not so lucky…

The man driving the car apologized to Josh and offered to send him $500 on CashApp because of the accident.

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

Josh said that was way too high and that he didn’t need any money.

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

The man persisted and Josh finally accepted $250 from the man, who introduced himself and shook Josh’s hand.

And if you thought, this story couldn’t get any more wholesome, wait until you see the second video…

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

Take a look at his video.

@bikingdc

Well im sure a lot of people have been waiting for this day 😅 shout out to the driver though 🤝 Like and comment for part 2 #ubereats #doordash #fyp #fail #bike #bicycle #crash

♬ original sound – BikingDC

Josh’s second video showed him calling the customer and telling him about what happened and that he’d have to replace his drinks that were ruined.

Josh returned to Chick-fil-A after he delivered the man his food and later returned with fresh drinks.

The customer, who seems like a great guy, gave Josh a Ziploc bag with First Aid items because of his accident.

Now, that’s nice!

@bikingdc

What would you guys gave done in this situation?? #part2 #ubereats #doordash #uber #wholesome #crash

♬ original sound – BikingDC

Here’s how folks responded.

This person said this guy was feeling bad about what happened.

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

Another TikTokker liked the customer!

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

And this individual said they would have sued if this happened to them.

Source: TikTok/@bikingdc

This guy is a trooper!

Hats off to him!

