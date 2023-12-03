Employee Demands HR Investigate Co-Worker’s Poor Work Quality, But It’s Revealed They Had Done The Tasks. – ‘I had called in sick that day.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s a pro tip for you: don’t ever say that you want Human Resources to get involved in a work situation unless you want to open up a huge can of worms.
And you’re about to read a story about someone who got exactly what they asked for!
The person who wrote it explained that this all went down in a radiology office.
You want HR involved. Yep you can have HR.
“I work in radiology. About 15 plus years ago i was working with a radiographer (x-ray tech) called Smith. Now Smith had recently received two official warning of duty.
This worker seemed like a real pain in the neck.
One for abusing the boss and one for abusing me. Smith was told to change their attitude and behave. Smith however went on a path of revenge that was endless. Nothing terrible but just lots of little things which i knew Smith had done but i couldn’t prove it.
One Monday morning one of the A&E doctors came over to complain about how poor the X-ray image quality was a couple nights ago. Smith goes over the roster board and sees my name corresponding to that shift (you worked afternoon shift by yourself).
And Smith had to stick their nose in.
Smith charges into the boss’s office demanding a full complaint process. Smith demands since clearly the boss and I have it in for them, HR should run it independently. The boss tries to talk Smith out of it but Smith basically say they don’t trust the boss to deal with me fairly.
The boss tells Smith he will hand it over but be careful of what you ask for. Apparently Smith was in quite a lather and was excited that they had got me.
HR stepped in.
Two days later I’m been interviewed by two HR guys and an independent chief radiographer from another hospital. We go through each of the images and i agree the work is really poor.
It’s clear no one has actually looked too carefully at the paperwork with the x-ray images.
The HR guys finally ask why I did such poor work.
They laid out what really happened.
I reply i didn’t and if they bothered to look on the online pay system i had called in sick that day. In fact Smith had done the overtime shift.
They looked stunned. I reminded them I expected the same process for Smith. I also lodged an official complaint about false allegations be made by Smith for this case.
Whoops!
Apparently Smith tried to stick to the roster but they showed Smith their pay slip plus that they had signed off on all the images.
While HR was deciding what to do with Smith (fire them or not) Smith had two more incidents at work and was eventually fired.”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
This person got what was coming to them!
Ask and you shall receive!