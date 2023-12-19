Experts Explains The Poor Quality Of H&M Clothing And Why People Should Avoid It. – ‘They know what they’re doing.’
by Chris Allen
There are few disappointments in modern life like buyer’s remorse.
Imagine this. You finally get that dress you’ve had your eye on for months. You wear it out and you feel great, look great.
But then you wash it carefully as the tag instructs because you’re an upstanding citizen of the H&M brigade.
The result? It looks like it’s gone through a rough winter wrangling cattle on the prairie plains.
What gives?!
@wangjenniferr on TikTok has the answer, and hopes to shed some light on your next shopping trip.
First, a woman posted what her sweater looks like after the first washing.
Yikes!
That’s pretty frustrating.
Jennifer agrees.
She says these companies are robbing you in broad daylight by selling cheaply-made clothing that actually seems like great quality at first.
Jennifer goes on to explain what’s going on, and it has everything to do with a current trend: SYNTHETIC FIBERS!
Her rule: just because it’s soft, does not mean it’s well-made. And that means it may not even hold up after the first wash!
Then to make it worse, if you try to return that item you washed correctly just one time, they turn around and try to gaslight you.
“They know what they’re doing.”
She says it’s best to avoid acrylic and polyester, especially in knit items like sweaters and dresses.
Check out the video here:
@wangjenniferr
#stitch with @Majelle stop letting companies rob you by buying acrylic knitwear ☠️ #knitwear #fastfashionfail #hmfail #viralhmdress
One TikTok user had some great advice to tag on.
Other users offer great advice in terms of alternatives.
While some folks reminisce about days before synthetics.
Like the old Latin saying goes: caveat emptor! (let the buyer beware!)
