‘Forcing girls to do unpaid emotional labor.’ – Mom Pulls Her Daughter From A Class Trip Of The Teacher’s Ridiculous “Buddy” System
by Matthew Gilligan
No kid ever wants to get yanked out of a class trip, so if a parent did something like that, they must have had a good reason, right?
RIGHT?!?!
Well, I guess that depends on the details…
Check out this mom’s story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think she went too far.
AITA for pulling my daughter from a waterpark trip because her teacher made her stay with a kid she doesn’t like?
“My daughter Bryn (9) is going on a trip to a nearby water park with her class next week.
Her daughter surprised her with her behavior.
She loves water and has been talking about it for months, so I was a bit thrown off when she came home crying a few days ago and told me she didn’t want to go. I asked her why and she wouldn’t tell me because she thought I’d think she’s a “bad person.”
And then she spilled the beans.
When I finally coaxed it out of her, she said her teacher “Ms. N” has forced her to be the “buddy” of her classmate “Ben” for the entirety of the trip. She was to ride the bus with Ben to and from the trip, eat lunch with him, and go on all the rides with him instead of spending time with her friends.
She then said nobody likes Ben because he whines whenever they have to do work and picks his nose and wipes boogers everywhere.
She was not happy about this situation.
I was horrified, not only because Ms. N had made Bryn do such a thing, but also because she had made her believe she was a bad person for not wanting to.
Unfortunately this wasn’t my first experience with Ms. N, as she frequently used my soft-spoken, intelligent older daughter as a “behavior buffer” for the naughty boys until I threatened to report her to the superintendent. It’s clear to me that Ms. N is still too comfortable with enforcing archaic gender roles on her kids and forcing girls to do unpaid emotional labor for the sake of the boys.
She decided to take action.
I immediately sent Ms. N an email condemning her actions. She sent me back an email with a bunch of junk that basically ended with “if Bryn goes on the trip, she has to be Ben’s buddy.” Fine. I informed her Bryn would not be attending then. I immediately booked VIP tickets the same day her class was going so she could still go to the park and see her friends.
And it got worse for the teacher.
What happened next I wasn’t expecting. Bryn is quite popular, so I have gotten to know a lot of the moms in her class. When I let them know what Ms. N did, some of them were so horrified that they also pulled their kids out of the trip. In total, eight kids (out of a class of twenty) are either not going, or going with us.
Today I got an email from Ms. N saying that because almost half of the class isn’t going, they either have to raise the cost for the other students or not go at all. She practically begged me to let Bryn go and tell all the other parents to let their kids go, promising she wouldn’t make Bryn do anything she didn’t want to do. I told her she should have thought about that before she tried to make my daughter do her job.
Her husband doesn’t see eye-to-eye with her on this one.
My husband said I was being a bit petty and that Ms. N clearly feels bad about what she did, and I should let Bryn go as I’ve already gotten my way. He asked me if I really wanted to deprive children of what they’ve been waiting for all year.
The thing is, if this wasn’t Ms. N’s first offense I probably would have agreed, but she has a pattern of this type of behavior and hopefully this will put a stop to it. Plus, if she has to explain this to her superiors, I have receipts.
Is my husband right? Or am I justified?”
