Guy Parks His Car At A Dealership, So They Pull A Hilarious Prank On Him. – ‘What should we make the price? Two grand?’
by Laura Lynott
This is a genius prank on a cheeky driver who parked his car outside a car dealership in a space dedicated to customers.
And man, did this driver look confused when he returned to his car to find a bargain basement for sale sign on his car!
@Only_cars__ told his followers on TikTok: “This guy just came in, parked at our dealer to go eat food over there (a restaurant).”
Well, clearly the guys in the dealership were NOT impressed and they came up with a way to get revenge on the driver.
One of the guys came up with the stellar idea to put a for sale sign on the car, to confuse the driver when he returned. And most importantly to send a strong message to him not to park there, unless he’s actually looking to buy a car!
He continued: “So, I’m going to put a for sale sign on the car. What should we make the price? Two grand?”
The guys settle on a very brazen $500 price that was on sale for $499.99 ! Ha.
The driver didn’t look impressed when he returned and eventually spotted the yellow for sale sign.
Watch the hilarious clip here:
Please use their parking lot not ours #fyp #foryou #carsales #michigan #carsoftiktok #dealer #micarscene
Here’s the internet’s take on the clip:
