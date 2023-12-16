Guy Shows The Terrible Conditions In A $40, 2-Star Hotel Room. – ‘Looks like something from a Silent Hill game.’
by Chris Allen
Maybe it’s time we all unanimously avoid those $40 / night hotels, huh?
There’s bad, then there’s dingy, then there’s this monstrosity.
A man on TikTok did the deed so we don’t have to. Trust him. And Expedia for that matter.
When you walk up to a door like this, turn around and walk the other way.
He goes on to show the myriad of horrors awaiting the next unsuspecting guest, ie: him.
Are there any appliances or features in this nightmare from Silent Hill that you’d actually touch?
The very very last thing I’d do though? Lay on this bed.
Mr. Paramedic here is a brave, daring soul
More brave and daring than I.
Check out the video here:
@thesleepyparamedic
On the way to a seminar & stopped for the night at a hotel. #emt #paramedic #safety #nurse #police #fire #dispatch #EMR #AEMT #firstresponder #army #navy #marines #airforce #emtschool #nursingschool #paramedicschool #medic #medicschool #Croissant #CroissantArmy
A few TikTok commenters thought there might have been a better place to sleep in that scenario.
It does kind of beg the question…if this place had two stars…
Some enterprising commenters had a more…glass-half full approach?
Either way you spin it, this is a universal AVOID situation.
We’re all certain the tetanus shots are going to cost more than the $40 you spent + the week-long nightmare fuel you’ve now witnessed.
You’re better off outside, fella.
