‘He starts crying.’ – Customer Tells Bartender A Tale Of A Lost Love, So She Finds The Daughter He Never Knew He Had On Facebook
We’ve all heard pretty crazy stories in bars but this one is epic – a kind of detective fairytale and that’s before alcohol was even consumed!
So… this is how the story goes according to @herpaperroute.
A man in his 50s was still heartbroken about losing the love of his life 30 years ago and she, as a curious bartender, helped him locate his long lost girlfriend on Facebook.
But the kicker is – there was MAJOR life-changing surprise for this guy by the end of this story!
@herpaperroute told her followers: “This one time I was bartending and this man comes into the bar and he looks all like disheveled. He said pour me a really strong drink. I’m making this drink, and I’m like, “What’s up, what’s going on?” And he’s like, “This day is always so tough for me. It’s the day that I lost the love of my life, 30 years ago.”
She continued: “I’m intrigued. It’s a slow night. There’s only like some townies playing pool over there. They’ve got a pitcher and they’re fine. So I’m like all ears. I’m like, “Oh, tell me more. How did it happen?”. So he started telling me the story of how him and his girlfriend had this amazing relationship. It was like a secret relationship from her parents because their parents were really strict and really religious.
Now, I’m intrigued – you too, right? Eh. Is this place called Heartbreak bar!
She continued: “And they were just super in love. And they had plans to run off together and get married. One day he drops her off back at her parents house, they say goodbye. Everything’s great. They had a great date. And then she goes inside and then he doesn’t hear from her the next day, or the next day, or the next day. Days and days go by. He starts calling the parents house. But nobody picks up…”
Cutting to that chase. This girl’s parents stopped him seeing his girlfriend and he went on to live with this heavy heart for decades! Sniff.
But luckily for this dude, this bartender happened to be some kind of super amateur sleuth and tracked the ex down on a very obvious tool that the guy had not thought of – Facebook! She finds the woman. But what’s coming next – aaaaah!
She asked the man: ‘Is this her?’ “And I show him a picture, the profile picture and his face just goes like, he’s like, ‘Oh my God. That’s her.’ Just the shock. Right? He’s just staring at it. And I’m like, ‘Okay, cool…” I’m kind of going through the photos… and I see that she has a daughter… So I pull up the daughter’s profile. And I see oh, she just had a birthday. She’s 30.”
Now, here we go. Do you see where this is going now? This is insane.
She added: “And I pull up the picture of her. And I swear to God, this woman has the exact same face as this man who was sitting at my bar. What do I do with this information?.”
Well, she goes for it and tells the man, “She has a daughter that’s 30 and looks just like you. He starts crying. We just realized that potentially the reason why her parents stopped her from seeing this man was because she was pregnant with his baby….”
Now, if that doesn’t sound like a storyline from The Bold and the Beautiful… wow!
Pour me a whisky!
Watch the full addictive clip here:
The internet was invested! Here’s what people thought:
Yeah, it really is a tearjerker!
There’s some confusion at how this tragedy happened.
People need updates!
I need more of these stories in my life!