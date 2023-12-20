‘So, you’re taking her word for it?’ – Walmart Employee Told A Customer To Google It And Now He’s Getting Fired
by Laura Lynott
Working in a massive company like Walmart has got to be a soul crushing experience, and this guy learned first hand how uncaring the company can be.
And here’s the crazy part… the guy filmed himself getting fired. So yeah… I guess that’s a thing now.
@funny.bone shared the video where he explained that he instructed a woman who asked for tech help to go online and do a search.
In the clip, a woman, presumed to be this guy’s boss, tells him he’s fired, after explaining to him it’s just not good customer service to offer Google up as a way to help.
The manager tells him: “The other day we had a situation and I had asked you your side of the story regarding the customer…When I asked you your side of the you refused to help her. In your words, you told her to Google it, which I understand. At the moment you were busy with customers… but the way you handled it was not the way you should have handled it.”
The guy responded: “What did I do?”
The manger responded right back: “You were being rude to the customer, as she told me…”
He replied: “So, you’re taking her word for it?”
The manager answered: “No I confronted you and so I got her side… I came and gave you the benefit of the doubt and the response that you gave me was rude in terms of dealing with a customer when we work in retail.”
The manager finally said it was “not the first time this had happened.”
But he accused the customer of “straight up” lying to the manager.
“I am letting you go, you’re free to take it up with another coach or manager…” she said.
At which the man thanked her for doing him a “favor.”
Well, it ain’t every day you get fired for asking someone to Google something and then the firing is filmed on TikTok. We live in strange, futuristic times…
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what folks thought of the TikTok firing:
Whatever you may think about this situation, I’m sure he’ll be able to get a better job.
Go get ’em, pal!
