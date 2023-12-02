December 2, 2023 at 6:25 am

He Was Fired From Walmart, But Feels Happy And Liberated. – ‘I really feel free now.’

Sometimes, leaving a job can be the best feeling in the entire world.

You’ve been wanting to do it for a long time and when the time finally comes, you feel like a huge weight was lifted off of your shoulders.

It seems like that’s what a guy named Ray was going through when he posted a video on TikTok that showed his reaction after he was fired from his job at Walmart.

The video showed Ray walking out of Walmart and he told viewers, “Yo, so I just got fired” and he added, “I really feel free now though, so liberated.”

Ray told viewers he had been thinking about quitting his job for two weeks but he decided to stick around for a while so he could save some money.

He then said that he showed up late to his shift and that this resulted in his firing because he had accumulated 5 disciplinary points on the job.

Ray told viewers that working retail takes a lot out of a person and he actually seemed to be pretty happy that it was all over!

Take a look at what he had to say.

Here’s how folks responded.

This person thinks he’ll be just fine.

Another TikTok user had a similar experience.

And this person understands what he was going through.

Good for this guy!

Hopefully he finds another job that he likes very soon!

