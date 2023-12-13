Her Daughter Snapped At An Annoying Classmate And Was Told To Apologize, But This Mom Doesn’t Think She Should
People say that teachers are dealing with a lot these days, and that the problems with the profession go far beyond that of money and time – that mostly, the issues boil down to the parents.
After reading this story, I’m inclined to agree.
OP says her daughter is a good kid who mostly keeps her head down at school.
My daughter (Ava 14) is a good kid in general. She gets good grades and is pretty quiet at school sticking to her friend group and not causing issue.
I was surprised getting a call today that I needed to pick her up since she got in trouble at school.
One of her classmate (the “clown”) wa recently disrupting class and generally making learning impossible for the other students.
Basically what happened was the class clown (Mia) was messing around in class was dancing/singing during class for no reason.
This was asked, the teacher was trying to get her back to her seat, this was in a middle of lesson.
She was trying and Mia was ignoring her and kept going.
OP’s daughter had some choice words for her – words that left the other girl in tears.
My daughter had enough and told her to shut the **** up, no one likes her and she is the reason no one enjoys school.
A student recorded the whole thing.
Mia ended up crying and principal office they were both sent.
The principal wanted OP’s daughter to apologize, but she immediately said no and doubled down about how awful the other girl has been to deal with.
The principal wanted my daughter to give an apology to her. I told them no and that we are leaving. This started the mom telling me her daughter needs an apology.
I told her that her kid is a brat and she should learn how to behave in class. That if she wasn’t annoying my daughter wouldn’t have snapped after 5 months.
She called me a jerk and my daughter is iffy if she should apologize so I am making this.
I don’t see how this lady got an NTA rating over all.
Whether or not the other girl is annoying, her daughter definitely went about this the wrong way (imho).
