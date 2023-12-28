Her In-Laws Exclude Her From A Fancy Dinner Because They Think She’s Low Class, So She Takes The First Flight Home
by Trisha Leigh
Y’all, there are stories on Reddit are wild every single day. It’s a joke that people on AITA are always encouraging divorce, but sometimes…
Sometimes they are so right.
OP is from a lower class upbringing, while her husband’s family has money. She has always known this was something of an issue for his parents.
I f26 went on a “family trip” with my inlaws 2 weeks ago.
My mother-in-law always thought that I am a bit “ignorant” and “backward” and that just because I come from lower class family (compared to hers) that I have no “etiquette.”
After we arrived to the hotel, they arranged to visit a fancy restaurant for dinner.
My husband avoids telling me and I learned about it last minute after he had already got dressed.
I asked where he was going and he said he & family were going to eat out but I wasn’t invited.
The reason is mind blowing…
His mom “assumed” that since I wouldn’t be familiar with the food and “how to eat it” it there at the restaurant, then it’s better for me to stay-in and eat at the hotel.
I didn’t argue I just let him go then I packed and took the first flight home.
Good for her!
But he was not pleased…
He freaked out and called many times and when he found out that I went home, he blew up and called me ridiculous and irrational to do this.
Even said that I acted in an ungrateful manner and embarrassed him in front of his family after he literally begged to have me go on the trip.
We argued and he started giving me the silent treatment after he came home.
Moreover, his family are indirectly criticizing me on facebook about what I did.
Did I overreact?
Let the Redditors descend…
The top comment says none of this is acceptable.
And yes, they think OP needs to run.
They are definitely not letting her husband off the hook.
At the very least, she needs to do some serious re-evaluating.
They want to know what kind of partner thinks this is ok?
Appalling, no doubt about it.
I definitely don’t think she overreacted.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.