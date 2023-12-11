December 11, 2023 at 2:49 am

Her Mom Had A Serious Accident And Had To Miss Her Wedding Day, So She Made A Sweet Video For Her. – ‘I wish you were here.’

It’s always sad when a bride or groom’s special friends and family members can’t make it to their wedding for one reason or another.

And for a woman named Jessica, the reality that her beloved mother wouldn’t be able to make it on her special day left a big hole in her heart.

So she took to TikTok to share the special video that she made on her wedding day for her mom who couldn’t attend because of a serious accident.

Jessica said, “Hi Mom, good morning. It is my wedding day. I miss you, Mom.”

She continued, “Hi Mom, I am about to walk down the aisle. Everyone just left the bridal suite, so it’s just me. I’m a little bit nervous, but I just want to say how much I love you and I miss you, and I wish you were here.”

Jessica then added, “But I also know that you would want me to have a great day. I can’t wait to watch all the videos, and share pictures, and come home and try on my dress for you.”

How sweet!

Take a look at her video.

When your Mom can’t make it to your wedding due to a horrific car accident, you make small videos to share with her when she’s better 🤍 #weddingtiktok #fyp #iloveyoumom

Jessica posted a follow-up video of her and her new husband dancing for her mother to enjoy.

10/10 recommend marrying your best friend and hiring the best crew to capture moments like these 🥹🤍 #weddingtiktok #fyp #tennessee #weddingday #weddingvibes

Here’s what people had to say.

One person was incredibly moved by this video.

This viewer said this must have been very hard for her.

And one TikTok user shared their own sad story.

We wish you and your mom the best.

Here’s to a speedy recovery!

