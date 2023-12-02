December 2, 2023 at 5:25 pm

His $100k A Year Job Is An Introvert’s Dream. Here’s What He Does To Earn That Salary.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

Job hunters, listen up, and listen up good!

A TikTokker named Nick posted a short video that showed him working on a computer.

Nick said he makes a whopping $100,000 a year and explained that his job entails “checking emails and making reports and planning” and “working independently without talking.”

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

In a comment, Nick told viewers that he works as a Logistic Analyst and he said, “it can also be called transportation analyst or supply chain analyst.”

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

He added in another comment, “It’s amazing since I have time to work on my personal stuff.”

Sounds like a sweet gig!

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

Here’s his video.

@nickpark94

Who wants my job? #job #logistics #supplychain #transporation #work #analyst #salary #sneeze #fy #hiring

♬ original sound – Nickpark

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said this job would be good for introverts.

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

Another TikTokker sounds like they’re doing it the right way.

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

And one individual is doing things their own way.

Source: TikTok/@nickpark94

That was pretty informative, don’t you think?

I had no idea!

