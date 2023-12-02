His $100k A Year Job Is An Introvert’s Dream. Here’s What He Does To Earn That Salary.
by Matthew Gilligan
Job hunters, listen up, and listen up good!
A TikTokker named Nick posted a short video that showed him working on a computer.
Nick said he makes a whopping $100,000 a year and explained that his job entails “checking emails and making reports and planning” and “working independently without talking.”
In a comment, Nick told viewers that he works as a Logistic Analyst and he said, “it can also be called transportation analyst or supply chain analyst.”
He added in another comment, “It’s amazing since I have time to work on my personal stuff.”
Sounds like a sweet gig!
Here’s his video.
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
That was pretty informative, don’t you think?
I had no idea!