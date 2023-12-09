In-Laws Wants Steaks “Well Done” So He Doesn’t Buy Wagyu, But His Wife Wants The Expensive Stuff For Them.
AITA for buying lower grade steaks when my in-laws visit and serving my mom and dad Wagyu?
“My wife and I live far away from both of our sets of parents. We visit them a couple of times a year and they visit us about the same.
His parents are foodies.
My mom and dad love food. They will buy pounds of garlic and leave it in a rice maker for a month to make black garlic. They plan their vacations around amazing restaurants.
His in-laws…not so much…
My in-laws are lovely people but boiling chicken drumsticks is fancy for them. And they refuse to eat steak that isn’t well done.
I discovered this the first time I went to their home for dinner. I wasn’t even asked how I like my steak. Everyone got a well done steak.
It took me years to convince my wife to try a medium rare steak. Now she loves them.
I bought some beautiful prime steak for them when they came over when we moved in together. I made theirs medium well, and her dad took it back to the grill and destroyed them.
He doesn’t waste money on the in-laws anymore.
So now I buy Select grade meat.
I’ve been buying some excellent quality Wagyu for when my parents visit. Not every single time. Maybe once a year.
My wife says I’m being an ******* by not treating both families the same.
I don’t think I should waste money on great food for them when I know how they will treat it.”
