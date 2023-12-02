His Sister Keeps Gifting Him Large Pictures Of His Nephews So He Turned The Tables With Photos Of His Dog
by Trisha Leigh
There is no question in most people’s minds that dogs (and other pets) are like family. That said, when it comes down to the wire, they’re not exactly the same as children for most people.
OP has a sister who loves her kids (obviously), but when it comes to holiday gifts, all he receives are items plastered with his nephews’ faces.
I’m a bit of a numbskull I will admit, but hear me out.
So today I was at my parent’s house to celebrate Christmas Eve with my side of the family (as this year I will be spending Christmas with my girlfriend’s this year).
Anyways, we opened presents up early this morning. Something I should note about my sister is that she LOVES her children.
Which is great and I do love my nephews, but every year she gets me magnets, pictures, blankets and pretty much anything she can plaster her kids on.
He’s never said anything because he didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but most of the gifts end up in the closet or in a drawer.
While it’s nice, I don’t have a shrine at my house dedicated to them and I know this might sound selfish, but I don’t really want them as I don’t know what to do with them.
They end up in a drawer or something, cause one year she got me a large tapestry thing with her kids on it, and it was HUGE.
Obviously I didn’t want to hang it up as it quite literally covered the entire wall. I never say anything to her as I don’t want to offend her and ruin Christmas.
This Christmas, he had an idea to make a joke. He dressed up his dog in a tie, took a picture, and framed it as a gift for his sister (but he also got her a real gift).
So that’s when I had the genius idea of doing the same thing but with my dog.
I put him in a little tie, took his picture and put it in a frame. I love my dog as my child, so I figured I’d gift it to my sister. (I also got her a $25 Starbucks card as she’s obsessed with them and I wasn’t trying to be petty).
His sister was not amused by the gift.
Anyways, she opens it up and her face drops. Then she goes to me and says, “what the **** am I supposed to do with this?”
Without a thought I said, “same thing I do with yours, it’ll look good on your coffee table”
Most of his family was, though some think he still owes her an apology.
Long story short, she got mad, my family is pretty much on my side expect for a couple of people who thought it was funny but in the end “dogs aren’t comparable to humans”.
Which I don’t necessarily agree with and wasn’t the point of the gift, but whatever, I thought it was funny, but I need unbiased opinions, AITA?
Does Reddit think this was a harmless way to get a point across? Let’s hear them out!
The top comment says OP’s sister is actually TA.
This person agrees the sister’s gifts are super extra.
They say parents need to cut that stuff out.
And this commenter thinks it seems like her gifts were jokes.
Most people are calling OP TA because he’s not sharing the pictures of his dog.
This one is a lighthearted fun romp. Five stars.
Though I don’t think