Home Depot Customer Shares Tip To Get A Best Deals On Tools. – ‘Monday, it’s actually going to be $24.97.’
by Laura Lynott
This Home Depot shopper has got a hack on how to get the best deals in store, so listen up!
@chuckkososky told his followers to watch out for the back of displays to see if there’s about to be a price drop and to wait patiently for that.
He said: “Alright guys, so if you’re at Home Depot, and you see this house display being set up, just so you know, the sale doesn’t start ’til Monday.”
And then he showed potential customers the hack. He went to the back of the display and showed how the price was lower in preparation for the sale!
He continued: “So, whatever prices that you’re seeing on the front here, are actually going to lower and you might be able to luck out.”
He added: “And if you just check out the back of these displays, like this is $36.98 for an inflator. Monday, it’s actually going to be $24.97.”
Wow, this is great knowledge!
He continued: “Then they got this sale price set up on the back of the displays. So, those are actually going to be the sale prices. Just a tip for you guys, for the upcoming holiday sale at Home Depot.”
Watch the full video here:
@chuckkososky
Home Depot Holiday sale on tools #dewalt #milwaukeetools
