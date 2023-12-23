HR Tried To Get Employee To Say That Her Job Layoff Was A Choice She Made Herself. – ‘They literally asked a marketer to position her own layoff.’
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s what a lot of viewers were thinking after they saw a video from a woman named Kendall who talked about what happened to one of her co-workers.
Kendall said, “So I had an ex-co-worker that got laid off recently, and they called me and told me what happened.”
She said they worked as marketers at a company that had different rounds of layoffs last year. This led to some employees leaving bad reviews for the company on the Glassdoor website.
Kendall said, “She told me that the company was so upset about the Glassdoor and some of the blind postings that they were getting were about the mass layoffs that they had done.”
She added that the company then decided to layoff smaller groups at a time to avoid negative attention.
This resulted in Kendall’s co-worker getting fired with four other employees.
And things got weird when the higher-ups at the company asked her, “How do you wanna message this to people?”
Kendall’s co-worker said she’d be honest about getting laid off but someone at the company told her they wanted her to lie.
Kendall said, “Her manager has the audacity to say that they are really worried about the impact her layoff will have on the rest of the team. So they would prefer if she messaged it like she just wanted to take some time off and be with her family or she is exploring other pursuits.”
She added, “They literally asked a marketer to position her own layoff. Absolutely insane, and if any company does this to you, just know that you should probably leave a very honest Glassdoor review.”
@roilysm
Dont let your employer bully you into lying! #techtok #techlayoffs #corporatetiktok #layoffs
